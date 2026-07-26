Only 120 PGs registered in Chandigarh despite thousands operating across city

Despite the rapid growth of paying guest (PG) accommodations in Chandigarh, only 120 establishments have been registered with the UT Administration, exposing poor compliance with mandatory norms and raising serious concerns over safety and regulation in a city where thousands of PGs continue to operate.
The issue gains significance as the 2020 Sector 32 fire, which claimed three lives in an unauthorised PG, had prompted the administration to launch a citywide registration and inspection drive. While the exercise initially gained momentum, enforcement gradually faded, leaving the majority of PGs outside the regulatory framework.
PG accommodations are concentrated in Sectors 15, 20, 21, 22, 32, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 44, 45 and Manimajra, catering largely to students and working professionals. Yet, despite their proliferation, only 120 have completed the registration process.
Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said he would seek a report from the concerned officials on why registration numbers remain so low.
Baljinder Singh Bittu, chairman of the Federation of Sector Welfare Associations Chandigarh (FOSWAC), blamed weak enforcement.
“Thousands of PGs are operating openly across the city. They function right under the administration’s nose, yet there is hardly any effective checking or monitoring. Rules are framed after every tragedy, but enforcement soon loses momentum. It resumes only after another incident,” he said.
Bittu said RWAs have repeatedly flagged the mushrooming of unauthorised PGs in residential areas, many allegedly operating without adequate parking, fire safety measures or adherence to building norms.
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“The administration must conduct regular inspections instead of waiting for complaints or another tragedy. Registration should be part of a sustained monitoring mechanism, not merely a formality,” he added.
The inquiry into the Sector 32 fire had uncovered serious lapses by not only the PG owners but also officials responsible for monitoring such establishments.
The Indian Express had accessed the inquiry report submitted by the then SDM (South), which held Estate Office officials and Beat Police personnel accountable for negligence alongside the PG operators.
The report found that the unauthorised PG had been operating for a considerable period without any effective action. Although officials from the Estate Office, Misuse Wing and Beat Police claimed they had no knowledge of the illegal PG or building violations, the Inquiry Officer observed that such negligence “cannot be pardonable as it resulted in loss of three precious lives.”
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It noted that no official had reported the misuse of the residential property despite obvious violations. The inquiry also examined the role of the then SDO (Building), Area JE and officials of the Misuse Wing, all responsible for monitoring building violations.
The SDO (Building), Area JE and SIE (Misuse Wing) told the inquiry they had not inspected the property because no complaint had been received.
However, the Inquiry Officer found that the house had undergone extensive unauthorised structural alterations, with PVC, fibre and wooden partitions creating cramped cabins to accommodate nearly 28 girls. Such large-scale misuse and overcrowding, the report said, could not have escaped notice had routine inspections been carried out.
The Beat Police also came under scrutiny. While the Beat Incharge stated that no complaint or information regarding the PG had been received, the inquiry observed that a large unauthorised PG housing around 28 occupants should have been detected during regular patrolling. The report held that Beat Police failed to report the illegal accommodation or recognise the safety and security risks posed by the overcrowded premises.
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The inquiry fixed responsibility on multiple officials, exposing serious failures in enforcement and accountability. However, no action was taken against them.
Waiting for another tragedy?
Registration of PGs is meant to ensure police verification of occupants, compliance with fire and building safety norms, provision of basic amenities and accountability of operators. With only 120 registered establishments despite thousands operating across Chandigarh, the administration faces growing questions over whether it will strengthen enforcement before another tragedy forces action.
Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory.
Professional Background
Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance.
Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows.
Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends:
1. Investigative & Financial Reporting
"Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff.
"Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control.
"Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT.
2. Governance & Constitutional Status
"What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance.
"MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure.
"No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term.
3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment
"Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts.
"UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network.
"Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump.
4. Lifestyle & Local Trends
"Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year.
"After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges.
Signature Beat
Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse.
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