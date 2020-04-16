Only 11 teams distribute ration to 63,613 families under PMGKY

The Food and Supply department started the distribution of ration last week. (Express File) The Food and Supply department started the distribution of ration last week. (Express File)

A DAY after the chaos at the site of ration distribution under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna (PMGKY) in Indira Colony, the UT administration on Wednesday decided to increase the number of distribution teams. Only 11 teams of the Food and Supply department, were given the task of distribution of ration every day, with each team is distributing ration among 60 families.

The 11 teams, which comprise one food supply inspector and his four or five subordinates, have already distributed ration to at least 5,100 families.

Chandigarh has a total 63,613 families covered under the PMGKY scheme of the central government. These families are being supplied dry ration including wheat and pulses for three months, which includes five kg wheat for each member of the family and three kg pulses for the entire family, per month.

“The Food and Supply department started the distribution of ration last week. Merely half a dozen teams for distributing the ration among 63,613 families with the plan that one team distributes ration among 60 families is not sufficient. More teams are required to achieve this task as soon as possible. Yesterday, when a team reached near Indira Colony, people lost their patience and thronged the distribution site despite the fact that text messages were sent to merely 60 families out of the 1,500 families who come under PMGKY,” said sources.

The 63,613 families include a smaller section of priority families, who are provided the ration first. “These 63,613 families are settled in rehabilitation, EWS and slum colonies, and villages situated on the outskirts of Chandigarh. All these areas are very sensitive. Two police officers are attached with every team to ensure social distancing and smooth distribution of ration, but the pace of distribution is very slow. One team should distribute the ration at least among 100 families once,” said a police officer.

Vinod P Kavle, Secretary, Food and Supplies, said, “We have decided to increase the number of distribution teams. According to our distribution strategy, we send bulk messages to the head of families, who are scheduled to receive the ration, earlier in the day. Besides it, announcements are also made in the locality.”

