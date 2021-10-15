Only 10 coal rakes received against demand of 22: PSPCL

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has said that it received only ten coal rakes on Thursday against the 22 rakes needed to meet the power demands similar to the 9363 MW requirement seen on October 13.

In a statement released here, A Venu Prasad, Chairman-cum-Managing Director PSPCL said that the company has purchased 1500 MW of power from power exchange at a rate of Rs 11.29 per unit.

He said that there has been a noticeable change in weather as the temperatures have started a downward trend. He added that the agriculture demand has also started to recede and consequently, the power demand has started to decline and shall considerably reduce within next two to three days.

Venu Prasad further said that the power supply position has shown marked improvement as adequate agriculture supply was provided and the quantum of power cuts were very nominal on Wednesday. He added that he hoped that the supply position would improve further as no power cuts are likely to be imposed in coming days.