Only 1.91 of 5 lakh tonne waste mined in 2 yrs, UT to miss land reclamation target

The deadline of completing the work of legacy mining of 5 lakh metric tonnes of waste will be missed or so it appears. Till now, only 1.91 lakh metric tonnes have been mined. This waste has been lying since before 2008, after which 4.5 lakh metric tonnes more have been dumped.

About 20 acres of land were to be reclaimed from the dump by March 2022. The deadline was set by the administration but wouldn’t be met due to the slow pace of work. It took almost two years to mine the 1.91 lakh metric tonnes and another two and half years is expected to be needed for the rest of the waste.

Waste post 2008 not included in project

During the LS elections of 2019, promises of a dump-free ground were made with the announcement of a project of legacy mining of the waste. During its inauguration, officers said that they will soon play games on the same land. However, it was later informed that the estimate was of the waste collected prior to 2008. Rs 34 crore amount that was being spent to clear the dump was directly to clean only half of it. The waste of over 4.5 lakh metric tonnes dumped after 2008 had not been included in the project.

The project to clear the waste was approved under the Smart City Mission during the 11th meeting of the board of directors of Chandigarh Smart City Limited chaired by the then UT Adviser Manoj Kumar Parida. The expense of Rs 34 crore was estimated during this meeting.

In 2016, Jaypee group had even suspended the operations after which the Corporation tried different ways to keep the project running. In 2020, after the company got into a legal battle with the civic body, the contract was terminated. The slow momentum of the project raised questions when BJP came to power in 2014 but brought no solutions to the issue.

After the elections, the waste ground became a topic of discussion amongst the different leaders of Congress and as well as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Meanwhile, the citizens have continued to wait on promises that were made to them.