Online workshop on vegetables, ornament plants diseases held

The department of Botany and add-on course in floriculture and landscaping at Mehr Chand Mahajan DAV College for Women, Chandigarh organised an online workshop on Sunday.

The workshop, titled “An Overall View of Vegetables and Ornamental Crop Diseases: Symptoms and Management” was held under the aegis of the college’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell.

The workshop aimed at providing information pertaining to common diseases that strike vegetables and ornamental plants, and the methodology followed for disease control.

Dr Kishor Sharma, a scientist in plant pathology, college of horticulture and forestry, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, shared firsthand information on common diseases that occur in fruits and vegetables grown commercially or in the kitchen garden and suggested various control measures that could be implemented to mitigate and prevent such diseases from affecting the plants.

The activity was highly appreciated by the participants which included the teaching faculty, students as well as many support staff members.

The Principal, Dr Nisha Bhargava, lauded this endeavour for promotion of sustainable practices. She expressed hope that the solutions for management of plants diseases suggested during the workshop will be immensely helpful for amateur plant lovers as well as for those pursuing commercial farming.