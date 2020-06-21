Online travel firm, airline do not refund amount of ticket issued on wrong name, notice issued by forum

Advocate Ajay Sood, counsel for Sobti has argued in the petition that a payment of Rs 98,306 was paid to MMT for the tickets, and all the particulars required for the tickets were also sent by the complainant. Advocate Ajay Sood, counsel for Sobti has argued in the petition that a payment of Rs 98,306 was paid to MMT for the tickets, and all the particulars required for the tickets were also sent by the complainant.

Former VC of PU, Ranbir Chander Sobti has filed a complaint at the Consumer Forum against Make My Trip, an online travel firm, seeking Rs 5.55 lakh compensation for not refunding the amount for air ticket issued on wrong name and causing harassment.

Ranbir Chander Sobti has stated that in 2019, he had planned to visit Switzerland with his wife, and thus, booked online air tickets. The couple was leaving for Switzerland from India in December 2019 and had a return ticket scheduled for January 1.

Advocate Ajay Sood, counsel for Sobti has argued in the petition that a payment of Rs 98,306 was paid to MMT for the tickets, and all the particulars required for the tickets were also sent by the complainant. However, when Sobti received the tickets on his email, he found that the name was wrongly mentioned on it as “Sobti Sobti”, instead of Ranbir Chander Sobti.

He approached the firm MMT and sought for correction in the name, however, the company replied that as per the airline’s policy the name cannot be changed.

Sobti, thus, asked for cancellation of the ticket, and he booked another ticket for Rs 49,605 for the same flight. Meanwhile, when he reached Delhi airport with his wife, he learnt that the previous ticket with the wrong name had not been cancelled by MMT, and the amount for the same was also not refunded. Thus, he approached the consumer forum. The forum has issued a notice to MMT and Swiss Airlines, to file their repl by July 6.

