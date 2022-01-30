Online KYC fraud: Punjab woman cheated of Rs 10 lakh, probe on

Three days after the online cheating of around Rs 9.99 lakh with a hotelier, another online cheating of Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of know your customer (KYC) details was reported in Chandigarh Saturday.

A woman resident of Sector 18 lodged an FIR reporting the cheating of Rs 10 lakh in various instalments from her account. The cybercrime cell is investigating the matter. Police said the woman received a call on her cell phone and the caller introduced himself as a bank representative appointed for updating her KYC details. Police said the accused sent a web link on the woman’s cell phone. The weblink was a remote accessing mobile application. The suspect was able to read, receive everything, which was available on the woman’s smart cell phone. The woman received a few OTPs, which automatically also landed on the cell phone of the fraudster, who applied the OTPs and withdrew Rs 10 lakh. A case was registered at Sector 19 police station.

On January 27, hotelier Hira Lal Mahajan reported to the police that unknown persons called him to update his KYC details and shared a web link with him. As he opened the link, Rs 9.99 lakh was transferred from his account in three instalments.

The Chandigarh Police cyber cell has been urging people not to share any details or respond to any calls seeking personal information about their accounts. The cyber cell advised people to complete their KYC details physically instead of telephonically.