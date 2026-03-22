Online job offer turns costly for Chandigarh man, duped of Rs 7.44 lakh

According to the police, the victim was later added to a Telegram group, where he was persuaded to invest money on the promise of higher returns.(File Photo)

A 35-year-old resident of Dhanas has been reportedly duped of Rs 7.44 lakh in an online “work-from-home” scam, following which a case has been registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Sector 17.

According to the police, the victim was later added to a Telegram group, where he was persuaded to invest money on the promise of higher returns. Over time, he transferred money to multiple bank accounts provided by the accused, believing it to be part of the scheme.

Police said the fraudsters used multiple mobile numbers and online platforms, including WhatsApp and Telegram, to execute the scam. The complainant alleged that after investing Rs 1.7 lakh initially, he was encouraged to deposit larger amounts. When he attempted to withdraw his money, his account was allegedly frozen and he was asked to pay an additional Rs 2.5 lakh to “unfreeze” it.