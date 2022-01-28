Online fraudsters posing as KYC operators cheat man of Rs 9.99L

A hotelier lodged an FIR Thursday while alleging being cheated of Rs 9.99 lakh by online fraudsters. Hira Lal Mahajan, who owns Hoel Orbit at phase-2, Industrial Area, said that the fraudsters procured his bank details by hacking his cell phone through a web link.

The cheating took place in December last year.

“A fraudster pretending to be Know Your Customer (KYC) operators of HDFC Bank called Hira Lal Mahajan to update his KYC details. The operator shared a web link with Mahajan on his cell phone. As Mahajan opened the weblink, his smartphone was hacked by the fraudster. Mahajan shared OTPs received with the fraudster. The investigation suggests the fraudster was also capable of seeing the OTPs. Later, Mahajan received three messages from his bank that informed him about the three transactions”, cybercrime cell inspector Hari Om said.