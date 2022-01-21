Online cheating case: Accused transferred ‘conned’ money back to his family in Nigeria

THE NIGERIAN, Odoeke Fransic Ifeany, arrested in connection with cheating of Rs 13.31 lakh, spent all the amount on purchasing imported clothes, shoes and transferred the money to his family in Nigeria.

He was arrested along with one Satvinder Singh of Nangoli four days ago. At least 20 smart cell phones were recovered from him and the IMEI chips of all these phones were damaged. Ifeany was sent to judicial custody on Thursday.

A cyber cell officer said, “Ifeany cheated the Chandigarh woman after befriending her on Instagram. We suspect that he has cheated many more women also following the same modus operandi. The woman was cheated on the pretext of sending her costly gifts from England. Investigation suggests that the woman had transferred the amount in the accounts opened on the identity of Satvinder Singh but these accounts were being managed by Ifeany.”

The victim woman was trapped through Instagram, which was being operated by the Nigerian national.

The woman reported to police that she came in contact with one Richard on Instagram and started communicating with him through various other online modes.

The suspect told her that he would send gifts to her on his birthday and one day the woman received a call from a man, who pretended to be a customs officer. A case was registered at PS 19.