Online bookings, immunity boosters in place of tea, no selfies: Ramleela rules for Chandigarh audience if permission is given

Online bookings prior to the event, offering immunity boosters instead of tea to characters, prohibition from taking selfies with the characters are some of the plans drafted by the Ramleela committee for the event to be held this year.

Before giving permission, the Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner has asked all Ramleela committees to submit their plans on precautions they will take to ensure that Covid-19 protocols are followed.

“We had a meeting with the Ramleela committee organisers and they have been asked to give us their plans on how will they ensure distancing and that there is no crowding. They were asked for a proper plan on how they will ensure that the Covid-19 protocols are followed,” said Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Mandeep Singh Brar while speaking to The Indian Express.

Suresh Bakshi, Director of the Sector 17 committee said that online bookings will be done this time, as per the number of people fixed by the administration for attending the ramleela.

“We will begin openings through online bookings only. We will also go live on our Youtube page for those who are unable to get a seat. There will be strict prohibition on taking selfies with the characters. After the ramleela ends people go backstage and take selfies with Ravan Ram Sita and others, but that won’t be allowed this time,” he said.

The committee has made Instagram and Facebook pages also.

Bakshi further specified that during tea break, character will be served immunity boosters.

“We will cancel tea and give immunity boosters to our characters. Also, before entering the stage for their scene, every time they will sanitize their hands using vacuum based sanitizers. The characters will also not be allowed to hold hands,” he added.

Bakshi also stated that it will be mandatory for audience to wear masks and go through thermal scanning points.

BP Gaur, President of Ramleela Kendriya mahasabha said that they have submitted the plan which includes having a distance of six feet between each audience seat. “We will make sure that PPE kits are worn by the one doing make up. We will have one entry gate which will have thermal scanners and sanitizers to screen all people coming to see the Ramleela,” he said.

He added, “One thing the organisers are scared of is that we have been to mandatorily ensure distancing . We can take measures from our side, but the police should also help us.”

