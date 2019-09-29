Onions: Few offers, Punjab farmers say stockists enjoy benefits

Is there a reason to panic over the rising onion prices? If the opinions of farmers and wholesale traders are anything to go by, it is a “seasonal issue” that crops up every year during festive season and the retail prices of the kitchen staple would soon be back to normal.

They, however, accused the government of failing to check this annual phenomenon. In retail market, the onions are being sold in the range of Rs 70-80 per kg.

Amarvir Singh, president, Wholesale Vegetable and Fruit Sellers’ Association, said, “The Ludhiana mandi, on an average used to get some 40 trucks of onions every day. Now not more than eight truck are reaching the mandi, hence the wholesale rates of onions have jumped from Rs 25-28 per kg to Rs 40-45 per kg. Lesser number of trucks are reaching the mandi due to rain in the onion growing areas like Nasik, Gujarat, Rajasthan. This is a seasonal issue”.

He further said that onion prices would be back to normal in a fortnight and hence “consumer should not panic”. The trend has been witnessed over past several years, he said.

Amarjeet Singh, a Ferozepur-based vegetable grower and member of Punjab Vegetable and Fruit Growers’ Association, too said the proces of onion sky rocket every year during the festive season.

“But no government has taken steps to check this trend and find out as to why onion prices shoot up every year ahead of Diwali”.

He said that farmers never get the benefit of the high prices as the profit is pocketed by the stockists and wholesale traders. “Moreover, every year workshop are held on processing of onions, but hardly any farmer attends it. Not many farmers are keen on processing onions.”

While Punjab government is yet to take any initiative to control the onion prices, the AAP government in Delhi has announced to procure one lakh kilogram of the kitchen staple from the Centre over the next five days and sell it to consumers at Rs 23.90 per kg. The onions will be sold through 70 mobile vans that were flagged off Saturday and at 400 ration shops across the national capital.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore, however, earlier this week directed the Union Territory’s administration to sell onions on “no profit no loss basis”. People will get some relief from this initiative of the administration, he said and asked the officials to continue the arrangement till the prices of onions come down. He also appealed to the public to avoid panic buying and storing onions

As retail prices of onion continue to hover between Rs 70-80 per kilogram, several online as well as brick and mortar stores have come up with innovative offers. While most of the online grocery stores are offering onions at discounted rates, especially of one buys in bulk, a superstore in Ludhiana is offering the kitchen staple at flat Rs 20 per kg on purchase of grocery worth Rs 1000 and above. “I am getting a good response,” owner store Mandeep Singla said.