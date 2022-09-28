One year of PGI’s oncology department: ‘Best treatment for everyone, cancer cells are no longer immortal’

On the first anniversary of the Department of Clinical Hematology and Medical Oncology at PGI, Dr Pankaj Malhotra, professor and head of the department talks about the many advanced and world-class cancer therapies that the new department at the institute offers to its patients, the need for preventive oncology, and the dream of a cancer care centre at PGI. Following are excerpts from an interview

The Department of Clinical Hematology and Medical Oncology at the PGI was a long-pending need. As the head of the new department, which completed one year on September 27, what are your reflections?

Cancer is a mixture of thousands of diseases, not one disease. We needed this department to offer cancer services and therapies for patients with blood disorders in collaboration with the various departments of PGI. Over one year, the department has strived to provide consolidated and coordinated cancer treatment targeted towards better patient management, establishing a Disease Management Group and gradual expansion towards targeted cancer care. Medical Oncology is a highly specialised department in the field of medicine. Various institutes in India had already set up this department in the 1990s. Even the new AIIMS- like institutions have this department. PGI-Chandigarh has been providing excellent cancer services through various other departments, since its inception. However, there was a need to bring uniformity in providing these services for patients, and PGI finally set up this cancer department in September 2021. It has been a challenging yet fruitful journey so far, and as a team, we are proud to say that in the last six months, we have addressed more than 48,000 cancer patients and those suffering from various blood disorders across north India.

Cancer treatment over the decades has developed phenomenally, with new technology, drugs, research, sophisticated diagnosis techniques, targeted therapy, and artificial intelligence resulting in better prognosis and management of the disease. Your take on this?

Cancer cells were once considered ‘immortal’, and I am pleased to say, they are not so anymore. The work of scientists, researchers, and oncologists over the past many decades has yielded astonishing results and phenomenal breakthroughs not only in treating cancer but also in a better quality of life for cancer patients. Yes, it has been gradual progress, with the foundations of cancer treatment being surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation. The 2000s marked the emergence of targeted therapies, drugs that kill cancer cells by targeting specific molecular changes in these cells. Over the past decade, immunotherapy, therapies that give strength to a patient’s immune system to attack tumours have yielded excellent results. We are proud to offer all these treatments here at PGI and the department is equipped to treat all types of cancer. Another form of immunotherapy, CAR T-cell therapy, has been shown to eradicate advanced leukemias and lymphomas, giving new hope to oncologists.

What is the roadmap ahead and what are your hopes for this new department?

Well, the list is long and ambitious, starting with more medical oncologists and hematologists for different cancer therapies and the management of side effects. Our DM programme in clinical hematology, which began in 2011, and DM medical oncology programme, both bring the best talent from the country to the Institute. We hope we can have more seats as we have the capacity to provide training.

The department’s dream is that the institute should have a dedicated Cancer Care and Hematology Centre, which offers multi-disciplinary care to cancer patients and patients with blood disorders under one roof. A project that is close to my heart is the development of preventive oncology here. Cancer may take two to three years to develop, and with new tests, we may have a chance to identify and prevent many cancers, including hereditary cancers, and this could reduce disease burden and suffering. The future of treatment is bringing artificial intelligence, which can offer personalised therapy — be it showing different mutations in a cancer patient, the combination of medicines that would work for the best response rate, etc. The department has cancer clinics four days a week, a hematology clinic three days a week, apart from attending to medical patients, and also a 24×7 emergency call service for patients in the emergency as well as other departments. The effort is to offer the best treatment to every patient, with collective action and energy.