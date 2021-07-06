One succumbs to Covid in Chandigarh

Meanwhile, 38 patients were discharged from various facilities. The active cases stood at 116, the average of positive cases in the last seven days being 10 and the positivity rate on Monday stood at 0.47 per cent.

The Tricity reported 14 new Covid cases on Monday, along with one virus-related death– from Chandigarh.

Chandigarh: 7 new cases, one death

The UT reported seven new Covid cases on Monday, taking the total cases to 61,740. A 74-year-old woman from Sector 15 also succumbed to the infection at GMSH-16, taking the death toll to 809.

Meanwhile, 38 patients were discharged from various facilities. The active cases stood at 116, the average of positive cases in the last seven days being 10 and the positivity rate on Monday stood at 0.47 per cent. The UT had conducted 1,502 tests in the last 24 hours and 8,188 people also received the jab on Monday.

Mohali: 6 new cases

As many as six Covid positive cases were reported in the district on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 68,317 with 188 active. No death due to the infection was reported. The district has reported a total of 1,051 deaths so far.

DC Girish Dayalan said two cases were reported from Mohali (urban), followed by one each from Banur, Boothgarh, Lalru, and Dhakoli.

The DC further added that a total of 23 patients had recovered from the infection and were discharged from the hospitals or home isolation, taking the total of recovered people to 67,078.

Panchkula: One new case

Only one Covid positive case was recorded in Panchkula on Monday. No virus-related death was reported.

The active case tally was recorded at 28, while the recovery rate stood at 98.68 per cent. The positivity rate was recorded at 0.2 per cent.

A total of 40,262 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 30,598 hail from Panchkula itself. As many as 376 people in total have succumbed to the virus as yet.

The district has conducted 368,166 tests so far, with at least 350 samples being collected on Sunday.