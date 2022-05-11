One Station One Product: After receiving positive response, Railways set to launch fourth spell

Encouraged by the positive response from rail passengers to the ‘One Station One Product’ scheme and the ‘Vocal for Local’ programme aimed to popularize wooden carving products at the stations, the Railways is set to launch the fourth spell of the schemes from May 9 to 23 at the Chandigarh station.

The ‘One Station One Product’ scheme aims at providing opportunities to local artisans, potters, weavers/ handloom weavers, craftsmen, etc. to make a living through their skills and provide them with sale outlets at railway stations across the country. It will also promote local handicrafts, handlooms, and processed food items which are unique to the area around the railway stations. The fourth slab was launched by Chief Commercial Manager Ravinder Goyal in the Ambala Division in which rail travellers were provided with the opportunity to buy local/indigenous products unique to the region as souvenirs or as gifts for families and friends.

The Ambala Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Gurinder Mohan Singh said that in the first and second spells a total of 1,535 items were sold and Rs 2,40,830 were earned by the stall owners.