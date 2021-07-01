One person succumbs to Covid in Mohali

One covid-related death —from Mohali was recorded in the Tricity on Wednesday.

Chandigarh: 9 new cases

The UT reported 9 new Covid cases on Wednesday, taking the total cases in the UT to 61,670. Active cases stood at 154, with the average of positive cases in the last seven days being 16 and the positivity rate stood at 0.51 per cent. A total of 808 people have succumbed to the virus. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 1751. As many as 23 patients were discharged from various facilities. As part of the on-going Covid-19 vaccination drive, 6,917 people were vaccinated on Wednesday.

Mohali: 1 death, 13 cases

One more Covid-related death was reported in the district Wednesday, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,049. As many as 13 positive cases were also reported, increasing the overall tally of the cases to 68,247 with 248 active cases.

DC said that 29 patients had also been discharged upon recovery on Wednesday.

Panchkula: Six cases, no death

A total of six new Covid positive cases were reported in Panchkula on Wednesday along with no new Covid-related death.

The active case tally was recorded at 56 and the recovery rate stood at 98.6 per cent.

A total of 40,249 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 30,586 hail from Panchkula itself. As many as 374 people in total have succumbed to the virus yet.