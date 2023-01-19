scorecardresearch
One nabbed with 1 kg opium in Handesra

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) was registered against the accused at Handesra police station.

"We stopped him on the basis of suspicion. On checking, 1 kg of opium was found from his bag," a police officer said.
Mohali police on Thursday arrested a resident of Uttar Pradesh and recovered 1 kilo of opium from his possession at Handesra town.

Police claimed that the accused — identified as Akash Maurya, a a resident of Subash Nagar in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh — was on his way to Chandigarh to supply the opium when he was stopped and arrested from near Jaula Chowk in Handesra.

According to the police, a team, led by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Om Parkash, stationed near Jaula Chowk noticed a man was coming from Lalru side and was carrying a bag. The man, the polcie team found, was behaving in a suspicious manner.

“We stopped him on the basis of suspicion. On checking, 1 kg of opium was found from his bag,” a police officer said.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 21:08 IST
