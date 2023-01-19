One nabbed with 1 kg opium in Handesra

Mohali police on Thursday arrested a resident of Uttar Pradesh and recovered 1 kilo of opium from his possession at Handesra town.

Police claimed that the accused — identified as Akash Maurya, a a resident of Subash Nagar in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh — was on his way to Chandigarh to supply the opium when he was stopped and arrested from near Jaula Chowk in Handesra.

According to the police, a team, led by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Om Parkash, stationed near Jaula Chowk noticed a man was coming from Lalru side and was carrying a bag. The man, the polcie team found, was behaving in a suspicious manner.

“We stopped him on the basis of suspicion. On checking, 1 kg of opium was found from his bag,” a police officer said.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) was registered against the accused at Handesra police station.