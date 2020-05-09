One more tests positive in P’kula

The report came positive in the evening after which the police force was put in action which sealed the whole colony. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/Representational) The report came positive in the evening after which the police force was put in action which sealed the whole colony. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/Representational)

RANDOM SAMPLING of villages and slums adjoining Chandigarh and Mohali led to the detection of one positive coronavirus case in Panchkula late Friday.

The patient found positive is a 44-year-old male, residing in Rajiv Colony of Panchkula. The patient, according to sources, is a milkman and had been working before testing positive.

Dr Jasjeet Kaur, CMO Panchkula said, “A positive case has been detected amid our continuous random sampling of Chandigarh border area. Five immediate family members of the person have been identified and isolated.”

The report came positive in the evening after which the police force was put in action which sealed the whole colony. Inspector Joginder Singh, Sector 14 SHO, said, “We just received information and are on our way to seal the colony. The colony has several narrow lanes and we will have to assess how many check posts should be set up.”

Further contacts were being traced.

