One more tests positive in Chandigarh, total 7 cases

A 21-YEAR-OLD man from Sector 38, Chandigarh, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the city to seven. The patient was a secondary contact of the first COVID-19 patient in the city — the 21-year-old girl from Sector 11 — and was in contact with the first patient’s brother, who was also tested positive for the disease. The patient from Sector 38 is currently receiving treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 (GMCH 32), and is in a stable condition.

Contact tracing

So far, out of the total seven COVID-19 patients, five have turned out to be primary and secondary contacts of the first patient. These include the mother, brother and cook of 21-year-old girl who had returned from England, as well as two secondary contacts — a 25-year-old man from Sector 19 and the latest patient from Sector 32 who was in contact with the first patient’s brother. All of these patients are admitted to private isolation wards at GMCH-32 and are in a stable condition as per official reports. Three more COVID-19 patients from the Tricity, including a beauty parlour employee from Panchkula, and two women in Mohali, were traced as contacts of the first patient from the Tricity.

As for the latest patient from Sector 38, his brother, who had mild symptoms, was tested for the disease on Monday and tested negative. Other family members, including his parents and his grandparents, are currently asymptomatic, and after a screening were referred to GMCH-32 for testing. However, the four asymptomatic family members have not been tested yet. The domestic helpers for the family, including a driver, had been on leave for the past five days. The driver has been traced along with his three family members and have been placed in home quarantine in their home in Sector 25 since they are currently asymptomatic. As for the maid who worked for the family, she along wither her brother and her parents were also placed in home quarantine since they are all currently asymptomatic.

Furthermore, three contacts were traced to the sixth patient from the city, a 25-year-old resident of Sector 19 who was also a secondary contact of the first patient and is the son of a senior administrative official. Apart from the patient’s father, brother and sister who were tested at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16 (GMSH 16) and tested negative for the disease. A 30-year-old sanitation worker in Sector 26, a 40-year-old part-time gardener from Kishangarh and a 52-year-old maid from Mauli Jagran who currently are asymptomatic have been placed in home quarantine.

