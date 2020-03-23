One more positive coronavirus case in Chandigarh, Tricity total 11 now

The 23-year-old man’s 48-year-old mother and 21-year-old sister also tested negative for the disease at GMSH-16 on Sunday. (File Photo) The 23-year-old man’s 48-year-old mother and 21-year-old sister also tested negative for the disease at GMSH-16 on Sunday. (File Photo)

WITH ONE more patient testing positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh, the total count of patients getting treatment for COVID-19 in the Tricity is now 11. The latest COVID-19 patient was a secondary contact of the 23-year-old woman who was the first COVID-19 patient in the Tricity and is the son of a senior administrative official from the city. Apart from this, two patients from the city who might have the disease have also been tested.

The patient whose report came positive on Sunday and is getting treatment at an isolation ward at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) 32 is a 23-year-old man from Sector 19 in Chandigarh whose father, a senior administrative employee from the city, tested negative on Sunday night. The 23-year-old man’s 48-year-old mother and 21-year-old sister also tested negative for the disease at GMSH-16 on Sunday.

Tests awaited

Apart from the three family members of the man who tested negative for the disease on Sunday, a 72-year-old woman from Chandigarh with a travel history to Egypt was also tested and admitted to the isolation ward at GMSH-16 on Sunday. Another male resident of Chandigarh, aged 25, who was exposed to a COVID-19 patient from the city, too was tested at GMCH-32. Two other women from the city, aged 28 and 38, with history of exposure to the COVID-19 patient, tested negative for the disease on Sunday.

Outside of Chandigarh, test results of a young female resident of Panchkula with a travel history to the UK who has been admitted to GMSH-16, and a female resident and male resident from Zirakpur, both with a travel history to Qatar, were also tested and their tests are awaited. All these three individuals who might have the disease were tested at GMCH-32 on Saturday.

Furthermore, a resident of Punjab, who has history of being in contact with the grandson of the first COVID-19 patient who passed away in Punjab, has also been tested and is currently admitted to the isolation ward at PGIMER.

14 test negative

Dr U J S Gill, nodal officer and spokesperson for COVID-19 pandemic in Chandigarh, stated that 11 samples were tested negative according to PGIMER’s virology department. These include seven individuals who were tested at GMCH-32, where five COVID-19 patients are currently admitted to the isolation wards. As many as 46 private rooms have been converted into private isolation rooms in the hospital, along with the isolation ward which is already in use in the hospital.

Another 20-year-old female who had history of contact with a positive case in Kerala tested negative.

A total of 49 people have been tested for the disease as of Sunday night in Chandigarh, out of whom 41 have tested negative, six have been confirmed with the disease, and the results of the tests of two patients who might have COVID-19 are yet to come in.

As many as 36 passengers were placed under surveillance as of Sunday night, taking the total number of passengers under surveillance to 434, out of whom 370 have been home quarantined.

