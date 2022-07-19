scorecardresearch
Monday, July 18, 2022

One more held in Landran armed robbery

According to the police, the accused was identified as Paramdilip Singh alias Pamma, a resident of Kajikot village in Tarn Taran district.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
July 19, 2022 4:29:48 am
chandigarh news, chandigarh crime, congress news, chandigarh congress, punjab newsThe SSP added that the accused is a close associate of gangsters Jagroop Singh and Manpreet Singh alias Manu.

The district police arrested one more person in connection with an armed robbery case which had happened at Landran on June 11. The accused is said to be a notorious criminal and wanted in a number of criminal cases.

Police also recovered 350 gm gold ornaments, 2.2 gm silver ornaments, one .32 bore pistol, one Hyundai Verna Car which was snatched from Amritsar and one Hyundai i20 car used in the crime.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni said that the accused has been booked in a number of criminal cases in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts. The SSP added that the accused was also convicted in a murder case in 2015 and had come out on bail but again started contract killing and robberies.

Some people had committed an armed robbery at Landran on the night of June 11 and took away cash and jewellery from Parveen Jewellers shop.

