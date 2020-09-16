In past one month and a half, Mohali records 131 deaths, 6,275 +ve cases

The first positive case of was reported in the district in mid-March. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

The district has witnessed a steep surge in the number of positive Covid-19 cases in the past one and a half months. The number of Covid-related fatalities in the district is also alarming, as they are the highest in the Tricity.

The first positive case of was reported in the district in mid-March. Till July 31, the cases had progressed to 850 in total, with 321 active cases. As many as 14 deaths had also been reported by then.

After July 31, the district saw a steep surge in the number of deaths and positive cases. The health authorities attributed the spike in cases to increased testing.

From August 1 to September 15, a total of 131 deaths due to Covid-19 have been reported. The number is highest in the Tricity and alarming for the district administration.

As many as 6,275 positive cases have been reported in the past one month and a half, while the total number of cases crossed the 7000-mark, Tuesday.

“The number of deaths is alarming. In the last 45 days, 131 people have died due to the infection. While most of them were co-morbid, the numbers are still high,” said a health department official on the condition of anonymity.

The official further added that the state government has also ramped up testing, which is also one of the reasons of high numbers

The department had tested around 60,000 people, as the number of tests were increased up to 1,100 per day in the past one month.

Civil Surgeon, Dr Manjeet Singh, said that with the increase in testing, it was obvious that the number of cases will rise. He added that the testing is better in the district, which is key to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

