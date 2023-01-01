One killed after under-construction building collapses in Kharar

At least one person was killed and one other was injured on Saturday evening after an under-construction two-storey building of a showroom collapsed in Kharar’s Sector 126, near Nijjar Road.

According to the police, there were at least 11 workers present at the site when the building came crashing down on Saturday. While nine people who were present on site managed to escape unharmed, two were buried under the debris. A team from the National Disaster Response Force later rushed to the spot and fished out those trapped and rushed them to a nearby hospital, where one of the workers was declared brought dead.

Police personnel who rushed to the spot soon after receiving the news of the incident said that the process of registering a case against the owner of the building was on. The under-construction building was registered under the name of one Leena Kalra, records showed.

According to the police, the worker who died was identified as one Ajay, while the injured man was identified as one Nitish Kumar.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Navreet Singh Virk confirmed to The Indian Express that the under-construction showroom had collapsed and at least one person was dead.

“The NDRF team was called to the spot to help the first responders in the rescue work. We are investigating the possible reasons behind the collapse and are also in the process of registering a case,” SP Virk added.

According to the police, the incident took place around 5 pm, when construction work at the site was going on in full swing. Ajay and Nitish, police said were trapped under an iron mesh that fell on them.

“We have rescued one person and admitted him for treatment at a local hospital,” an official of the district administration said.