One in Mohali succumbs to Covid, 23 new cases in Tricity

THE TRICITY reported one Covid-related death– from Mohali on Thursday, along with 23 new cases.

Chandigarh: Nine new cases, no death

The UT reported nine new Covid cases on Thursday, taking the total cases to 61,794. No virus-related death was reported. The active cases stood at 100, with the average of positive cases in the last seven days being 11. As many as 13 patients were discharged. A total 809 have succumbed to the virus yet. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 1,683 and 5,561 people were jabbed.

Mohali: 11 new cases, one death

One more Covid-related death and 11 new positive cases were reported in Mohali district on Thursday. The number of fatalities in the district increased to 1,053, while the tally of cases rose to 68,353. At present, there are 150 active cases here.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that a maximum of four cases were reported from Mohali (urban), followed by three from Dhakoli, two from Kharar and one each from Derabassi and Lalru.

He added that 21 patients were also deemed recovered and were discharged from hospital. He added that 67,150 patients have been discharged so far.

Panchkula: Three new cases, no death

A total of three Covid positive cases were reported in Panchkula on Thursday. No virus-related death was recorded.

The active case tally stood at 23, while the recovery rate stood at 98.69 per cent. A total of 40,273 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 30,607 hail from Panchkula itself. As many as 375 people have succumbed to the virus yet.

The district has conducted 370,782 tests so far, with at least 795 samples tested Thursday. The positivity rate was recorded at 0.25 per cent on Thursday.

Mohali is a transit point of the state as people coming from Delhi, parts of Haryana and Chandigarh have to cross Mohali to reach to their destinations in Punjab.