One death, 86 new cases reported in Chandigarh, toll at 288

One Covid-related death and 86 new coronavirus positive cases, detected by RT-PCR and antigen tests, were reported in Chandigarh on Tuesday. The tally of cases in the city increased to 14,608, while the Covid-19 death toll stood at 288. There are 629 active cases in the city at present.

Among the new patients, 46 were men and 40 women. As many as 1,172 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, while a total of 1,10,083 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the city till now. At least 43 people were deemed recovered and discharged from various facilities.

A 56-year-old man, resident of Manimajra, a case of type 2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension and Covid-19, died at Indus International Hospital, Derabassi, on Tuesday.

As per the latest data, 12,395 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive. The active ratio is 4.3 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, four are currently infected. The case fatality ratio is 1.6 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh, 93,370 samples were tested. The average growth rate is 0.4 per cent. The recovery ratio is 94.1 per cent.

No death, 55 fresh cases in Mohali

As many as 55 positive Covid-19 cases were reported in the district on Tuesday, taking the tally of cases to 12,522 with 550 active cases. No Covid-related death was reported in the district on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that 55 patients were discharged from various facilities in the city as they recovered from the infection.

A total of 11,735 Covid-19 patients have been deemed recovered from the infection and discharged in the district so far.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that out of the 55 new coronavirus cases, a maximum of 42 were reported from Mohali (Urban). Meanwhile, three each were reported from Derabassi and Dhakoli, six were reported from Gharuan and one from Kharar.

As many as 237 Covid-related deaths have been reported in the district so far.

65 new cases reported in Panchkula

While no Covid-related deaths were witnessed in Panchkula, 65 new positive cases were reported here on Tuesday. As many as 44 new patients hail from the district, while others were added to the outside district tally.

High number of positive cases were reported in the district, despite lower number of samples collected each day. While the district conducted over 1,200 tests per day in September, the numbers have gradually come down– to below 500 samples tested per day in the past 10 days.

In view of the 12 per cent positivity rate as per Panchkula sero survey whose results came out Monday, CMO Panchkula Dr Jasjeet Kaur told The Indian Express that sampling will be increased across the district.

There are 244 active cases in the district, while till now 6,871 people have been cured and discharged. As many as 145 healthcare workers here have been infected. The recovery rate stood at 95 per cent Tuesday.

As many as 7,231 positive cases have been reported in the district till now, with an added 2,276 persons testing positive from other districts. At least 116 people have succumbed to the disease. The district has conducted 91,872 tests as yet.

