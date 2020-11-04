One death, 86 new cases reported in Chandigarh, toll at 288

Gujarat reported 954 new cases on Tuesday, taking the total cases in the state to nearly 1,75,914. Six others succumbed to the infection, while around 1,200 patients were discharged.

One Covid-related death and 86 new coronavirus positive cases, detected by RT-PCR and antigen tests, were reported in Chandigarh on Tuesday. The tally of cases in the city increased to 14,608, while the Covid-19 death toll stood at 288. There are 629 active cases in the city at present.

Among the new patients, 46 were men and 40 women. As many as 1,172 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, while a total of 1,10,083 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the city till now. At least 43 people were deemed recovered and discharged from various facilities.

A 56-year-old man, resident of Manimajra, a case of type 2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension and Covid-19, died at Indus International Hospital, Derabassi, on Tuesday.

As per the latest data, 12,395 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive. The active ratio is 4.3 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, four are currently infected. The case fatality ratio is 1.6 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh, 93,370 samples were tested. The average growth rate is 0.4 per cent. The recovery ratio is 94.1 per cent.

