One death, 35 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Chandigarh

A 46-year-old woman resident of Kajheri tested positive for Covid-19 posthumously. She was brought dead to Government Multi Speciality Hospital-16 on July 29 and was subsequently sampled for Covid-19.

The deceased had a history of acute abdominal pain, radiating to the back, but had not suffered from fever, cough or any co-morbid conditions.

Her three family contacts and four community contacts have been sampled and their results are awaited.

Including the deceased woman, Chandigarh reported 35 new Covid-19 cases.

The UT’s tally rose to 1,051, with 369 active cases and 15 deaths so far. The new patients include eight family members of a previously diagnosed patient from Sector 32.

At least three residents of Sector 23, who are employed at GMSH-16, tested positive. All three, including a 47-year-old woman, are workplace contacts of a previously positive case of GMSH-16.

A 33-year-old man, resident of Sector 39 and employed at a Mohali hospital also tested positive.

He is a workplace contact of a Covid-19 patient in Mohali.

A 52-year-old man from Sector 34, who recently returned from Saudi Arabia, is also among the new cases reported on Friday. Meanwhile, 20 patients were discharged from various facilities in the city.

34 test positive in Panchkula

Panchkula: Witnessing a consistents rise, Panchkula reported 34 new Covid-19 cases, on Friday. While 29 of them hail from Panchkula district, five are from neighbouring districts and will be counted in the ‘other districts’ tally. The district has a total of 681 cases, including 120 from ‘other districts.’

Those who tested positive include a family of five, including a 7-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl, a 69-year-old woman, a 40-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man, residents of Sector 8. Another family of five from Sector 21 including a 58-year-old woman, a 33-year-old man, a 27-year-old woman, a 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy tested positive. A family of six from village Shahpur including an 80-year-old man also tested positive.

Individual cases were also reported from Sector 12A, Maddhavala, Dharmpur, Kalka, Pinjore, sectors 2, 19, 20, 4 and the Housing board colony, Sector 19. One paramilitary official employed at CRPF Pinjore also tested positive.

The cases from other districts including a family of three from Delhi, a man from Zirakpur and another from Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, to help Covid-19 patients in the district, Rotary Club, Midtown Vice President, Pankaj Kapoor informed that the club will be donating two ventilators to the Panchkula civil hospital on Saturday. The district has 294 active cases, and 265 have been cured and discharged. The district has also reported two Covid-19 related deaths. A total of 19,370 tests have been conducted in the district. ENS

28 new cases reported in Mohali; admin to adopt online redressal system to reduce footfall in offices

Mohali: As many as 28 Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Mohali district on Friday, taking the tally to 850 with 321 active cases. Meanwhile, 19 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged from the hospital.

A Health department spokesperson said ten cases were reported from Derabassi, five from Kharar, five from Zirakpur, two from Dhakoli and one each from Mukandpur, Kumbra, Lalru, Rajumajra, Manakpur and New Chandigarh.

In a bid to curtail the footfall at government offices, the district administration said it will adopt Online Public Grievance Redressal System.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) said that it is mandatory that the avoidable influx of public at government offices be restrained. He said that the Directorate of Governance Reforms(DGR) Punjab has developed a Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) which is an integrated system for grievance redressal pertaining to government departments through a single technology interface. Thus, as far as possible, complaints would be entertained online through PGRS.

Assistant Commissioner (Grievances) Harkirat Channe said, PGRS is accessible to citizens through four modes – web, mobile, sewa kendra and a call centre. Using the online portal of PGRS, an aggrieved citizen can conveniently file a grievance and receive an assured response to his complaints.

She said that earlier, every department had its own grievance redressal mechanism without a standardised workflow for redressal and no defined timeline for resolution and accountability. In contrast, the PGRS has clear standardised workflow for grievance redressal. It assigns timelines to each officer in the workflow for resolution of grievance, enables citizens to submit their feedback on the resolution provided and allows for escalation of grievances to higher authorities.

She said that the PGRS portal will provide an all-day platform to the public to communicate with the administration. People will be able to lodge their complaints without having to sweat out in different offices during critical Covid-19 times. ENS

58 new cases in Ambala, 1 death

Ambala: With one more death of a coronavirus infected person, the death toll in the district rose to 16, on Friday. There are 312 active cases,

The victim was suffering from kidney disease and also experienced breathing trouble. He was admitted to MM Hospital Mullana where he passed away.

As many as 48 new cases were also reported in the district. Of these 22 were from Ambala City,16 from Ambala Cantt, 5 from Mullana, 4 from Naraingarh and one from Chaur Mastpur. ENS

