One death, 28 more cases reported in UT, 36 test positive in Mohali, 29 in P’kula

A 61-year-old Covid-19 patient from Vikas Nagar in Mauli Jagran passed away at Alchemist Hospital in Panchkula on Wednesday. The 61-year-old woman is the thirteenth Covid-related death reported in the UT.

Besides the deceased, 28 residents of the UT tested positive for Covid-19, taking the tally up to 241.

The 61-year-old was admitted to the private hospital in Panchkula as she was ailing with symptoms of multiple co-morbidities including diabetes, hypertension, hypothyroidism and a cavernoma in her brain.

A cavernoma is a condition in which a bunch of blood vessels cluster together abnormally and form caverns or small bubbles of blood.

It causes stroke or seizure like symptoms in patients. The woman even suffered a fracture in her left tibia upon hospitalisation.

The people who tested positive Wednesday include a PGIMER staffer and his three family members, who are direct contact of a patient with a travel history to Bangalore. A 30-year-old staffer and a 25-year-old staffer from GMCH-32 also tested positive. The 25-year-old has a travel history to Faridkot in Punjab.

Several healthcare workers have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the past four days.

Out of these cases, many were reported from PGIMER, as five nurses and a resident doctor tested positive for the disease between Monday and Tuesday.

Cases were reported from Ramdarbar, sectors 9, 18, 43, 45, 48, 11, 20, 19 and 21, and Manimajra on Wednesday.

