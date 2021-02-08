One death, 19 new Covid infections in Chandigarh

The city reported one Covid-19 death and 19 new cases, detected through RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests, on Sunday. The coronavirus death toll in the city increased to 340, while the tally of cases rose to 21,107 cases. There are 169 active cases here.

A 56-year-old man from Sector 12, a case of lymphoma, hemolytic anemia and diabetes, succumbed to Covid-19 at PGI.

In the last 24 hours, at least 1,050 samples have been tested, whereas a total of 2,25,242 samples tested till now. At least 33 people were discharged from various facilities. The active ratio is 0.9 per cent, fatality ratio is 1.6 per cent and average growth rate is 0.1 per cent in the UT. The recovery ratio is 97.5 per cent.