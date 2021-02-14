One death, 17 new covid cases reported in Chandigarh

As per the latest available data, 17,962 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. (File Photo)

Chandigarh reported one Covid-19 death and 17 new cases, detected through RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests, on Saturday. The death toll in the city increased to 345, while the tally of cases increased to 21,220. There are 123 active cases here at present.

A 75-year-old woman from Sector 37, a case of hypertension with chronic kidney disease, succumbed to Covid-1 at GMSH-16.

Among the new patients, nine were men and eight were women. In the last 24 hours, 1,391 samples were tested, whereas a total of 2,33,067 samples have been tested till now. As many as 35 people were discharged from various facilities on Saturday.

As per the latest available data, 17,962 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The active ratio is 0.7 per cent, for every 100 confirmed cases, one is currently infected. The case fatality ratio is 1.6 per cent.

For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh, 1,96,482 samples were tested. The average growth rate is 0.1 per cent. In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 0.1 per cent every day. The recovery ratio is 97.7 per cent. For every 100 confirmed

cases, 98 have recovered from the virus.

COVID VACCINATIONS

As part of the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, as many as 143 people were given the second dose of the vaccine on Saturday.