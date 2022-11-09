scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

One booked for sodomising minor in park

Police registered a case under Sections 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the police, the boy’s father had approached them and stated that his son had informed him that an unidentified person had sodomised him. (Representational Image)

Zirakpur police on Tuesday said they have lodged a case against an unidentified man for allegedly sodomising a minor in a public park on Tuesday.

According to the police, the boy’s father had approached them and stated that his son had informed him that an unidentified person had sodomised him.

“My son told me that he was in a park, when an unknown man approached him and lured him with a chocolate. He then took him to the basement of a nearby building and sodomised him,” the complainant alleged.

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 07:47:58 am
