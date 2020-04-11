One booked for violating quarantine protocol in Mohali

People wait outside a shop in Sector 22 market, after the curfew was relaxed in Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) People wait outside a shop in Sector 22 market, after the curfew was relaxed in Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The Derabassi police booked a man on Friday for violating the quarantine protocol in Jawaharpur village. The accused has not been arrested yet. Police said, the accused was quarantined along with his co-workers in a factory near the village.

Complainant Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mewa Singh said that he along with his team had gone to Jawaharpur village to check the situation and to depute more men for duty. He said in the complaint that while they were taking a round of the village, they saw a man coming towards the village on foot. When the police team asked him to stop, he fled and entered a factory located on the outskirts of the village.

ASI Singh said, a quarantine notice was pasted outside the factory premises. “The accused was identified as Shaheen, a worker, who violated quarantine protocol by coming out,” said ASI Singh.

Police booked the accused under sections 188 (disobedience to orders duly promulgated by a public servant), 269 (Whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life ), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life ) and 271 (Disobedience to quarantine rule) of the IPC.

