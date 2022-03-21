One booked for immigration fraud

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
March 21, 2022 2:05:28 am
The Chandigarh police booked a man for allegedly duping three men of Rs 20 lakh.
A case had been registered at Industrial Area police station.
The case was registered on the complaint of Mani Majra residents, Rajat, Rajan and Sukhdev against Vajinder Singh Yadav who allegedly cheated them on the pretext of sending them to Vancouver, Canada.
