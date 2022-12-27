One attacked with knife after 2 groups clash at Chandigarh nightclub

The members of two alleged rival groups clashed inside a nightclub in Sector 7 of Chandigarh on Sunday evening, leaving at least one person injured and triggering panic in the ensuing melee in the area.

As per details, the bar manager of restrobar Grapho 07, Raj, 26, sustained injured during the incident, while three women employees, bouncer Daljeet Kaur, Megha and Manisha, of nightclub Grapho 07 were shoved and manhandled while they tried to stop people from reentering their establishment. Police said that Raj was treated at a local hospital and discharged, while Daljeet, Megha and Manisha did not sustain any injuries.

The police said that the incident started on Sunday after a heated argument broke out between two group inside a yet-to-be-identified nightclub, which is located near Grapho 07. The bouncers at that nightclub then removed both the groups from their establishment, even as the spat escalated.

According to the police soon after, one man was cornered and chased by his rivals. In panic, the man first tried to enter Grapho 07 , where he was stopped and turned away by the club’s woman employees, albeit after a scuffle, which led to Daljeet, Megha and Manisha being shoved and manhandled.

The man then allegedly fled towards and entered Grapho while still being chased by his attackers.

Footage of CCTV cameras installed outside Grapho captured dramatic footage of the man entering the nightclub premises, followed by six others in hot pursuit. At least one of the six men wielded a knife, police said.

The CCTV footage shows that the man wielding the knife later leaving Grapho for a brief while. A little while later, when he tries again to reenter the nightclub, he is stopped by staff members, including some women, leading to a scuffle, inw hich he manages to hit the manager of Grapho on his arm with the knife, making him slump and fall on an iron railing outside. A short while later, a second man is spotted on the CCTV footage charging at the nightclub with a big bamboo stick in his hand. Three other men from that group, police said, indulged in pelting stones at Grapho and its staff members simulatneously.

Inspector Maninder Singh, SHO of Sector 26 police station, said, “We have launched an investigation in the case and are scrutinizing the CCTV camera footage to identify the attackers”. Officers said they have obtained the CCTV footage of the incident from Grapho 07’s owner Akash Kumar for studying further.