One arrested with 47 gm heroin

The crime branch Sunday arrested a man and recovered 47 grams heroin from him. The accused Parveen (36), a resident of Sector 52, UT was arrested after the police received a tip-off.

According to the police, on Saturday, a police party headed by S-I Neeraj Kumar was on patrolling duty near Sector 36 police station. When the team reached near the beat box in Sector 52, the accused, on seeing the police, immediately turned around and tried to flee. The police apprehended Parveen on the basis of suspicion and the heroin was recovered from him. A case under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered.

Charas recovered from Burail jail inmate

Police recovered 3.9 grams charas from a jail inmate who had returned from parole at Model Jail, Burail, Saturday. He was identified as Gurpreet alias Maru. An FIR was registered under Section 52A (1) The Prisons (Punjab Amendment) Act, 2013, and sections of the NDPS Act.