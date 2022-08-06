One arrested for stealing water taps, shower heads, windows from PU hostel

Chandigarh Police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing hundreds of water taps, shower heads, aluminium windows and doors from Girls’ Hostel Number 11 of Panjab University last month.

Investigators said the suspect, one Gautam, a resident of Dainik Bhaskar Colony, Sector 25, was arrested on Thursday night.

They added that three other aides of Gautam were involved in the theft with him, all of whom have been identified and will be arrested shortly.

Panjab University (PU) authorities had lodged a police complaint after hundreds of water taps, one water cooler, 22 doors and windows and some heavy electric wires, estimated to be worth lakhs, were stolen from the university’s Girls Hostel Number 11 in Sector 25, Chandigarh.

Sources said the thieves allegedly entered the hostel building after smashing open the panes on doors and windows.

According to the officials of the university, hostel number 11 is newly a constructed one and was only recently handed over to the university by the contractor.

The theft had come to light when employees of the civil engineering wing of PU went inside the building to inspect the infrastructure.

Hundreds of taps were found stolen from the hostel rooms, washrooms, kitchens.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 11 police station, Inspector Jasbir Singh, said, “The accused Gautam was arrested on the basis of human intelligence. Most of the stolen items have been recovered from his possession. His associates have also been identified and are expected to be arrested shortly.”

Tejinder Singh, the security guard of the hostel, had lodged an FIR in this connection at the Sector 11 police station.