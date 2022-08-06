scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

One arrested for stealing water taps, shower heads, windows from PU hostel

Panjab University (PU) authorities had lodged a police complaint after hundreds of water taps, one water cooler, 22 doors and windows and some heavy electric wires, estimated to be worth lakhs, were stolen from the university’s Girls Hostel Number 11 in Sector 25, Chandigarh.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 6, 2022 2:48:41 am
Sources said the thieves allegedly entered the hostel building after smashing open the panes on doors and windows. (Representational)

Chandigarh Police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing hundreds of water taps, shower heads, aluminium windows and doors from Girls’ Hostel Number 11 of Panjab University last month.

Investigators said the suspect, one Gautam, a resident of Dainik Bhaskar Colony, Sector 25, was arrested on Thursday night.

They added that three other aides of Gautam were involved in the theft with him, all of whom have been identified and will be arrested shortly.

Panjab University (PU) authorities had lodged a police complaint after hundreds of water taps, one water cooler, 22 doors and windows and some heavy electric wires, estimated to be worth lakhs, were stolen from the university’s Girls Hostel Number 11 in Sector 25, Chandigarh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...Premium
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...Premium
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...Premium
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...

Sources said the thieves allegedly entered the hostel building after smashing open the panes on doors and windows.

According to the officials of the university, hostel number 11 is newly a constructed one and was only recently handed over to the university by the contractor.
The theft had come to light when employees of the civil engineering wing of PU went inside the building to inspect the infrastructure.

Hundreds of taps were found stolen from the hostel rooms, washrooms, kitchens.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 11 police station, Inspector Jasbir Singh, said, “The accused Gautam was arrested on the basis of human intelligence. Most of the stolen items have been recovered from his possession. His associates have also been identified and are expected to be arrested shortly.”

More from Chandigarh

Tejinder Singh, the security guard of the hostel, had lodged an FIR in this connection at the Sector 11 police station.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 02:48:41 am

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

2

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

3

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Gold for Bajrang, Silver for Anshu, Deepak and Sakshi also into Wrestling finals

Featured Stories

Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games
Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games
Who needs media in New India?
Who needs media in New India?
Explained: How will IndiGo's three-door disembarkation process work; how ...
Explained: How will IndiGo's three-door disembarkation process work; how ...
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Black is the new black
Black is the new black
CWG: Wrestler Bajrang wins gold, Anshu settles for silver
LIVE UPDATES

CWG: Wrestler Bajrang wins gold, Anshu settles for silver

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Why India needs to stop participating in CWG
Opinion

Why India needs to stop participating in CWG

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’

Premium
Mamata meets Modi, seeks release of dues under Central schemes

Mamata meets Modi, seeks release of dues under Central schemes

SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor

SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement