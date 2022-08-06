One arrested for stealing water taps, shower heads, windows from PU hostel

August 6, 2022 2:48:41 am
Chandigarh Police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing hundreds of water taps, shower heads, aluminium windows and doors from Girls’ Hostel Number 11 of Panjab University last month.
Investigators said the suspect, one Gautam, a resident of Dainik Bhaskar Colony, Sector 25, was arrested on Thursday night.
They added that three other aides of Gautam were involved in the theft with him, all of whom have been identified and will be arrested shortly.
Panjab University (PU) authorities had lodged a police complaint after hundreds of water taps, one water cooler, 22 doors and windows and some heavy electric wires, estimated to be worth lakhs, were stolen from the university’s Girls Hostel Number 11 in Sector 25, Chandigarh.
Subscriber Only Stories
Sources said the thieves allegedly entered the hostel building after smashing open the panes on doors and windows.
According to the officials of the university, hostel number 11 is newly a constructed one and was only recently handed over to the university by the contractor.
The theft had come to light when employees of the civil engineering wing of PU went inside the building to inspect the infrastructure.
Hundreds of taps were found stolen from the hostel rooms, washrooms, kitchens.
Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 11 police station, Inspector Jasbir Singh, said, “The accused Gautam was arrested on the basis of human intelligence. Most of the stolen items have been recovered from his possession. His associates have also been identified and are expected to be arrested shortly.”
Tejinder Singh, the security guard of the hostel, had lodged an FIR in this connection at the Sector 11 police station.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'
Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’Premium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
1990 Agra violence: BJP MLA Babu Lal, 7 others acquitted
To ‘take over’ Shiv Sena, Shinde to travel across state
Gandhi Ashram revamp project: Residents complain of differential treatment in compensation disbursal
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk
IIT Bombay offers minor reduction in fee, students to continue relay hunger strike
Relaxations to pay premium for transfer of collector land
SC approves CoA’s timeline for AIFF elections, polls to be held on Aug 28
Delhi’s first women federation to come up at Najafgarh
Delhi govt plans to open premium liquor vends in posh areas
L-G directs chief secretary to resolve water issue at Montenegro consulate
Mumbai reports 40 swine flu cases in four days
BJP denies link: Seen on video ‘abusing, pushing’ woman, man booked in Noida