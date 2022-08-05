scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

One arrested for stealing water taps, shower heads, windows from PU girls’ hostel

Panjab University (PU) authorities had lodged a police complaint after hundreds of water taps, one water cooler, 22 doors and windows and some heavy electric wires, estimated to be worth lakhs, were stolen from the university’s

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 5, 2022 7:46:19 pm
chandigarh, indian ExpressThe theft had come to light when employees of the civil engineering wing of PU went inside the building to inspect the infrastructure.(Representational File photo)

Chandigarh Police arrested a man for allegedly stealing hundreds of water taps, shower heads, aluminium windows and doors from Girls’ Hostel Number 11 of Panjab University last month.

Investigators said the suspect, one Gautam, a resident of Dainik Bhaskar Colony, Sector 25, was arrested on Thursday night. They added that three other aides of Gautam were involved in the theft with him, all of whom have been identified and will be arrested shortly.

Panjab University (PU) authorities had lodged a police complaint after hundreds of water taps, one water cooler, 22 doors and windows and some heavy electric wires, estimated to be worth lakhs, were stolen from the university’s

Girls Hostel Number 11 in Sector 25, Chandigarh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...Premium
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...Premium
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...

Sources said the thieves allegedly entered the hostel building after smashing open the panes on doors and windows.

As per officials of the varsity, hostel number 11 is newly constructed and was only recently handed over to the university by the contractor. . The theft had come to light when employees of the civil engineering wing of PU went inside the building to inspect the infrastructure. Hundreds of taps were found stolen from the hostel rooms, washrooms, kitchens.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 11 police station, Inspector Jasbir Singh, said, “Accused Gautam was arrested on the basis of human intelligence. Most of the stolen items have been recovered from his possession. His associates have eben identified will be arrested shortly.”

More from Chandigarh

Tejinder Singh, the security guard of the hostel, had lodged an FIR in this connection at Sector 11 police station

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 07:46:19 pm

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

2

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

3

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

4

Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country

5

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

Featured Stories

Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Explained: What is Taiwan's 'porcupine strategy' to protect itself if Chi...
Explained: What is Taiwan's 'porcupine strategy' to protect itself if Chi...
Explained: Landslide victory for abortion rights in Kansas, and what it m...
Explained: Landslide victory for abortion rights in Kansas, and what it m...
Pratibha Singh: 'Cong CM face in Himachal can only be declared once our g...
Pratibha Singh: 'Cong CM face in Himachal can only be declared once our g...
Summons to Kharge during House session: Why Venkaiah Naidu said can't cla...
Summons to Kharge during House session: Why Venkaiah Naidu said can't cla...
Women's Hockey: India to take on Australia in semis
CWG Day 8 LIVE

Women's Hockey: India to take on Australia in semis

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’

Premium
ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning
Darlings review

Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

Premium
China suspends climate, military talks with US
After Pelosi's Taiwan visit

China suspends climate, military talks with US

Do Vitamin D supplements help? Doctor answers

Do Vitamin D supplements help? Doctor answers

Pak’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate podium finish with Moosewala songs
CWG 2022

Pak’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate podium finish with Moosewala songs

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement