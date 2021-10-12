Chandigarh: On way home after feeding ants, women say ‘hypnotised by trio’, robbed

Three women, all relatives, have alleged that a group of men hypnotised them and escaped with their cash and jewellery, police Monday said. The woman alleged that the three conmen, who claimed to be tantriks, waylaid them near Vikas Nagar Light Point Monday evening, they said.

In a complaint filed with the police, one of the women, Meena Devi, a resident of Mauli Jagran, said they were returning home after “feeding ants” as part of some ritual when the three men, in their 20s, stopped them and introducing themselves as tantriks ‘ hypnotised them. Two of them then pretended to have killed the third person, she said in her complaint. “The women claimed that they pleaded with the conmen to make the ‘dead’ man alive. The two men told the women that they will breathe life into the dead man but for that the women will have to put in a piece of cloth all their jewelry and cash. The men then handed handed the women a paper directing them to hide it in the bushes 50 steps away. The women followed the instructions. By the time they returned after performing the task, the men had escaped,” a source in the police department said citing the complaint.

SHO, Mauli Jagran, Inspector Rohit Kumar confirmed that FIR has been registered on Meena Devi’s complaint. “We are making efforts to establish the identity of the suspects,” he said, adding that the case has been registered under Sections 420 and 34 of the IPC.