On two days in last four months, AQI was good in Chandigarh

SINCE SEPTEMBER 2019, there have been only two days when air quality index (AQI) of Chandigarh was found good, when it is less than 50. This category is considered best for all the living beings as it makes minimal impact on the human health.

According to the feedback of the only Continuous Ambit Air Quality Monitoring System (CAAQMS) installed at Panjab University, the AQI level was detected 50 on September 23. It was detected 44 on October 2, the Gandhi Jayanti, which is observed as a public holiday. Since then, there has not been a single day when the AQI level was reported below 50. PM10 is the prominent pollutant in the air.

From 0 to 50, AQI is considered good; and from 50-100 it is considered satisfactory, which causes minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people.

As per the record, AIQ of Chandigarh remained satisfactory for 37 days — 15 days in September, five days in October, nine days in November, eight days in December and two days in January 2020. On all other days, air quality of Chandigarh remained between moderate (between 101-200) and poor (between 201 and 300). The moderate category causes breathing discomfort to the people with lungs, asthma and heart diseases. The poor category causes breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.

T C Nautiyal, member secretary, CPCC, said, “Indeed, since October 2019, there has been only one day when AQI of Chandigarh was reported good. But in view of environment of Chandigarh, AQI level of satisfactory category between 50 and 100 is the best. Our efforts are always to keep the AQI level of Chandigarh between 50 and 100. As of now, we have only one CAAQMS installed in Chandigarh. So, we will have to accept the feedback of this system. This equipment is installed in the institutional area. We have decided to procure two more CAAQMS. One will be installed around the Industrial Area and another near a busy traffic junction.”

Improvement

In January 2020, AQI in Chandigarh improved. On January 1 and 2, AQI was reported moderate with 130 and 100 respectively. The AQI level was reported 97, which falls in the satisfactory category, on January 3. On Saturday, the AQI level was recorded 98. It also falls in the category of satisfactory.

