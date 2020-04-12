On the frontline, grocery store workers say they feel vulnerable and scared

A grocery shopkeeper at Sector 22 market in Chandigarh. (Express Photo) A grocery shopkeeper at Sector 22 market in Chandigarh. (Express Photo)

SINCE THE pandemic broke out, working at a grocery store has transformed from a mundane job to a battle to secure essential services. as grocery store workers continue to put their lives on the line everyday. “I am thankful to have a job at least and happy to ensure my customers receive what they need, but I am afraid for myself and my family’s health,” says the shopkeeper of Ashoka and Sons, a small kiraana store in Sector 10.

Though most services have been curtailed to ensure social distancing amidst the lockdown, essential services including the retail and home delivery of household supplies and groceries has been going on.

Owners and employees of these stores are exposed to customers and package foods transported from out of state which could potentially also be carrying the virus.

In the US, it has been reported that at least four employees of the major supermarket chain Wallmart have died due to COVID-19 in the last few days and many more supermarket employees have been infected by the disease.

Taking precautions

Store owners and employees from Chandigarh claim that they have began taking many precautions since the pandemic broke out. “We do what they have told everyone to do. We wear masks or at least cover our face with something, and we wash our hands regularly,” says the owner of SIngla traders in the sector 7 market, who serves customers at the store till 3 pm and delivers items to their home post that. The shopkeeper claims they have four employees who carry out the delivery. “We give the boys gloves and ask them not to touch anyone’s hand,” says the shopkeeper, adding that though he ensures hygiene standards, he is unsure to what extent those standards are followed by his employees when they go to deliver.

While most shop owners state that they do not use gloves and prefer to wash their hands regularly instead, others are unaware of how to ensure that they sanitise their supplies.

“We keep our stores hygienic and ask the suppliers to deliver from the backdoor, but that is all we can do really,” says the owner of Ashok and Sons. The owner, who runs the shop with his father, adds that they never enter the house without cleaning up and changing their clothes outside their house. “I have my kids inside, I am scared of infecting them, so I just never enter without taking a bath and changing everyday,” says the shop owner, who also carries out deliveries.

Business hurt

However, taking all necessary precautions while continuing to offer services comes at a high cost to some shop owners. Dr Anureet Kaur, owner of “Natural Farms and Beyond” in Sector 16. Kaur, a doctor herself claims that she has taken stringent steps including curbing almost all customers from visiting the store and letting go of employees who were too scared to continue work amidst the crisis.

“This means we cater to only about 15 to 20 people a day, and business has really taken a hit. We can only deliver to about 15 to 20 people between 11 am and 3 pm, but what can we do, it is an essential service and it is our source of livelihood,” says Kaur.

