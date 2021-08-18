On surprise visit, Haryana Governor takes stock of facilities at P’kula hospital

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya Tuesday made a surprise visit to Saket Hospital in Panchkula and took stock of the medical facilities available to the patients there.

This comes 10 days after state Home Minister Anil Vij had conducted a surprise inspection at a Panchkula police station on August 6, following which the SHO of the said police station was suspended for not filing FIRs in several complaints.

Following the visit, the Governor said that the infrastructural facilities at Mother Teresa Saket Orthopaedic Hospital in Panchkula will be upgraded to provide better medical facilities related to bone, joints and physiotherapy treatment, so that maximum patients are benefitted. He said that to provide better physiotherapy facilities to the patients, the number of physiotherapists in the hospital be increased, while there is also a need for expansion of operation theatre, laboratory and X-ray room in the hospital.

Besides inspecting the medical facilities, he interacted with the patients and got first hand information about the facilities being provided to them in the hospital. Secretary to Governor Atul Dwivedi was also present alongside him.

Governor Dattatreya directed the hospital authorities to start online registration facility for the patients. He said that through advance registration, patients will not only be able to avail better health facilities but their time will also be saved considerably. Keeping in view the convenience of senior citizens, he said that the timings of OPD for senior citizens should be fixed from 3 pm to 5 pm. He said that special emphasis should also be given to the OPDs of women and children.

The Governor said that there is also a need to further expand the surgery OPD and physiotherapy facility in the hospital. He directed that proper sitting arrangements be made for the patients visiting the hospital.

“It should be ensured that all the poor people coming to the hospital get free treatment. The hospital should also ensure that eligible patients avail the benefits under the Ayushman Bharat scheme,” the Governor said, adding that there will be no paucity of funds for providing better health facilities.

The Governor said that he would also take up the matter with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal regarding the upgradation of infrastructural facilities in Saket Hospital and Physiotherapy College. He said that besides the assistance of government, cooperation of social organisations should be taken for the upgradation of the hospital.

Dattatreya also interacted with the staffers of hospital- heard their grievances and assured that the issues will be resolved at the earliest. The Governor also had a word with them regarding increasing the budget and other facilities for the hospital.

Director at Mother Teresa Saket Orthopaedic Hospital, Dr Aparajita Saundh said that 900 to 1,000 operations are being conducted every year in the hospital. The X-ray facility for 150 people and physiotherapy facility for 50 people is also provided everyday. She said that on an average 16 patients are operated by the hospital in a week. She assured that existing facilities in the hospitals would be further increased.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Imran Raza and Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Handa, among others were also present during the visit.