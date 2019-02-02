On Surajkund Day 1, Fadnavis gives Rs 3 cr for war memorial

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Friday announced the expansion of the war memorial at Kala Amb, which commemorates the courage of those who died in the Battle of Panipat, from 8 acres to 20 acres. The Maharashtra government has also given a grant of Rs 3 crore for the construction.

Advertising

The announcement was made at the inaugural ceremony of the Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Faridabad, where Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was the chief guest. Stating that the third battle of Panipat is the “biggest connection” between Maharashtra and Haryana, Khattar said, “A 12-acre plot of land is being taken to expand the Maratha war memorial site at Kala Amb from 8 acres to 20 acres… In addition, another big memorial will be built on a 4-acre plot that has been identified on GT Road, in Panipat, which will showcase that time through sound and light,” he said.

Reiterating the importance of the third Battle of Panipat in cementing the relationship between the two states, Fadnavis said, “We could not win the battle, but the Marathas showed great courage. From then, until now, the relationship between Maharashtra and Haryana is one of blood and soil. The soil here is binding for us because it also includes the blood of the Marathas.”

“I thank Manohar Lal ji for deciding to make a big memorial to commemorate this part of our history… We know that you can make that memorial without any worry, and you don’t need help, but even then, we believe that if there is some contribution in it from our side as well, then we will also feel that, along with you, we have done something for our brave warriors,” he said.

Advertising

At the event, Khattar also revealed that the Haryana Government has signed an agreement with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, New Delhi, under which artists from Haryana will be given a chance to visit other countries and promote the cultural heritage of the state through their performances. The Surajkund International Crafts Mela, which began on Friday, will come to a close on February 17.