On Rotary International president-elect Babalola’s top list global push to end polio

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Rotary International president-elect Olayinka Hakeem Babalola on Friday outlined his key strategic priorities: eradicating polio worldwide, expanding membership, and promoting youth-focused AI literacy, among others.
Addressing the media on the sidelines of a leadership seminar, ‘Srijan 2026 – A New Beginning’, in Zirakpur, Babalola stressed the urgency of inclusive and accelerated global development.
Calling for peace, he urged political leadership to end ongoing hostilities in West Asia, stating that“humanity must come first”.
Babalola said, “Rotary consistently supports war-affected populations, particularly in post-conflict rehabilitation and rebuilding communities devastated by violence.”
Highlighting future goals, Babalola said, “Rotary aims to increase its global membership from over 1.2 million to 1.25 million within the next five years. The organisation remains committed to its flagship mission of polio eradication, while strengthening global grant partnerships focused on environmental sustainability, basic education and disease prevention.”
A major regional announcement included the proposed ‘AI Functional Literacy for Youth’ project in the Chandigarh Tricity. The initiative aims to equip young people with essential digital and artificial intelligence skills, reflecting Rotary’s shift towards innovation-driven service and deeper youth engagement.
The two-day seminar organised by Rotary Districts 3080 and 3090 brought together over 500 leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh.
District Governor-Elect Dr Rita Kalra described ‘Srijan 2026’ as a platform for leadership development and collaboration. She noted that the seminar featured interactive sessions, networking opportunities, and cultural programmes celebrating unity and diversity.
In a parallel development, the Department of Posts, Chandigarh Division released a Special Cover commemorating the Rotary event at GPO Sector 17. The cover will be available to the public during the April 3-4 event.
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