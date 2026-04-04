On Rotary International president-elect Babalola’s top list global push to end polio

District Governor-Elect Dr Rita Kalra described ‘Srijan 2026’ as a platform for leadership development and collaboration.

Rotary International president-elect Olayinka Hakeem Babalola on Friday outlined his key strategic priorities: eradicating polio worldwide, expanding membership, and promoting youth-focused AI literacy, among others.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of a leadership seminar, ‘Srijan 2026 – A New Beginning’, in Zirakpur, Babalola stressed the urgency of inclusive and accelerated global development.

Calling for peace, he urged political leadership to end ongoing hostilities in West Asia, stating that“humanity must come first”.

Babalola said, “Rotary consistently supports war-affected populations, particularly in post-conflict rehabilitation and rebuilding communities devastated by violence.”

Highlighting future goals, Babalola said, “Rotary aims to increase its global membership from over 1.2 million to 1.25 million within the next five years. The organisation remains committed to its flagship mission of polio eradication, while strengthening global grant partnerships focused on environmental sustainability, basic education and disease prevention.”