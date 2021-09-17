On Punjab Cabinet’s agenda today – govt job for minister’s son-in-law

AFTER drawing flak for employing sons of two MLAs in government service, Punjab government is now planning to give employment to Cabinet Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar’s son-in-law, Gursher Singh, as Excise and Taxation Inspector on compassionate grounds.

Gursher’s employment is on the agenda of the Cabinet, which will be meeting virtually on Friday. The Personnel Department of the Government of Punjab has already objected to providing job to the minister’s son-in-law on compassionate grounds as a special case. The issue would now be put up before the Cabinet.

Interestingly, Kangar was among the rebel group of ministers earlier, but is believed to have switched camps a few weeks ago.

Kangar’s son-in-law is the son of late Bhupjit Singh, a former Excise and Taxation Inspector, who was a whistleblower in the Ravi Sidhu cash-for-job scam and had died of a heart attack while in service.

Kangar had requested the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh that Gursher should be employed as Excise and Taxation Inspector on compassionate grounds as his father had died in service.

The minister had made the request to the CM last year but the government had not given him the job. The Personnel Department had then stated that Gursher owns property worth crores and does not fit the bill to be employed on compassionate grounds.

“I have requested the Chief Minister. If the rules allow, he should be given a job. Let us see what the CM decides. We will accept his verdict. If my son-in-law gets a government job it will be good,” Kangar had said last year.

The Cabinet will now be examining the case on the plea that Gursher “deserved” the job on compassionate grounds as his father was a whistleblower in Ravi Sidhu scam.

Sidhu, the chairman of Punjab Public Service Commission then, was caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from Bhupjit Singh on March 25, 2002. The cash-for-jobs scam had hit headlines soon after Amarinder became the CM of the state for the first time in 2002. Sidhu was later convicted.

Recently, the government had invited criticism by appointing son of MLA Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa as DSP and son of another MLA Rakesh Pandey as Naib Tehsildar. The matter had reached the party high command also. Then party general secretary incharge Harish Rawat had appealed to both the MLAs to give up the jobs. Bajwa’s son had then given up the job.