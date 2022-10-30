On phone or email, AAP asks people to pick CM candidate

NOWHERE close to the winning mark in Gujarat, unlike in Punjab, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is nonetheless repeating a tactic in the western state that the party performed with much flourish in the Assembly elections here in the north.

On Saturday, addressing a press conference in Surat, Gujarat, Kejriwal announced a phone number and an email account, and asked people to send in suggestions for names for chief minister candidates, via SMS, WhatsApp, voice mail, or e-mail. The winner, or the party’s CM candidate, would be declared on November 4, he said.

“During the Punjab elections, we asked people as to who should be the next CM. People named Bhagwant Mann by a huge majority,” he said.