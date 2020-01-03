Punjab: On murder night, accused called victim’s brother, told him to marry her off to him

The post-mortem report of the victim found only one deep sharp injury mark on her neck. The post-mortem report of the victim found only one deep sharp injury mark on her neck.

ACCUSED MANINDER Singh had dialed the brother of victim Sarabjeet Kaur, Jagdish Singh, telling him to marry his sister off to him on the fateful night of December 30 when he left the room after reportedly killing her, police said on Thursday.

A police officer said, “Maninder had called Jagdish Singh before or after killing her. It will only be clear after Maninder’s arrest. The fact came to light with Jagdish Singh’s revelations. He maintained that subsequently, Maninder had started talking filthy about his sister. After disconnecting his phone, he dialed Sarabjeet, who did not pick up her phone. The next day, on December 31, too, Jagdish tried to contact his sister but her phone was switched off. He presumed Sarabjeet might be busy in her training at PGI, which started from December 27.”

Sources said Sarabjeet had returned on December 26 after spending around one month at her house at Kakra village in Sangrur. Her second elder brother, Tarsem Singh, had got married last month.

Jagdish, a daily wager, said, “I had received a call from Maninder Singh around 11.30 pm on December 30. He was talking about his marriage with Sarabjeet. I had already said no to him two-and-a-half months back. This time also I declined to cite differences in our castes. Subsequently, Maninder started speaking filthy about my sister. Whenever I tried to change the topic, he returned to the subject of marriage. Indeed, my sister had once expressed her wish to marry Maninder before us but when we rejected, she saw our point. She had conveyed it to Maninder. We wanted our sister to marry someone in a government job. We came to know about the criminal background of Maninder from the police today only.”

Jagdish along with his cousin and uncle took away Sarabjeet’s body after a postmortem examination at GMCH-32 on Thursday. Sarabjeet had passed a general nursing and midwifery course from Mata Gujri Institute of Nursing, Sangrur, five years ago. She was the eldest sibling among four children of her parents. She was the only most educated person, who was in a government job, in her entire family. Her father, two brothers are daily wagers. Her sister was married. Sarabjeet along with Maninder had checked into the Hotel Sky around 5.30 pm on December 30. At 11.56 pm, Maninder had left the hotel. On January 1, hotel staff found Sarabjeet’s body in the hotel room.

Only one deep sharp injury mark: Report

The post-mortem report of the victim found only one deep sharp injury mark on her neck. The report concludes that the deep wound is in 3cm in length and .6cm deep. The cut was found 9 inches below the chin. According to sources, doctors concluded that the assailant killed the woman in the first instance with the sharp object. The doctors suggested Sarabjeet had died before 36 hours or 48 hours. The doctors ruled out the possibility of sexual assault with her. A police officer said, “Apparently, Maninder had murdered the woman when she was sleeping. There was no trace of scuffle or resistance in the room. The blood was scattered only on the bed. There were no drops of blood on the floor.” Maninder is still at large. Sources said his last tower location was detected around Sector 91 in Mohali. He is a baptized and religious person.

