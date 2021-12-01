On Madhya Marg, roads turn into a multitude of craters

A giant crater greets you as you enter the rear side parking of Sector 7 showrooms on Madhya Marg.

The condition of this road on the rear of the showrooms has gone from bad to worse, even as several international hospitality chains have set foot in the market, making it a much sought after place for party goers and coffee drinkers.

The road at this spot seems to have touched its lowest point. Literally. You hold on to the steering wheel tight as you drive into the trough in front of a tiny eatery at the corner facing Sector 26.

And no one has seen things change more than Swadesh Singh, 35, who runs a makeshift tea stall under a tree. “The condition of this road has been patchy ever since I came here 10 years ago,” Singh says.

He saw hope when some road workers made their way to the sector after the second lockdown earlier this year. But they just dug up some parts of the road and left, leaving it worse than what it was before.

The monsoon was terrible for people frequenting the area as water stagnated and the level went up to two feet. Ritesh Vashisth remembers her driver getting stuck in the slush. “We had to call the auto agency to bail him out,” she said.

Surender Kumar, 24, a parking-ticket collector, said the road workers have been very erratic in their work. “I have been working here for the last few months and have seen them working only a couple of times since.”

Even the road in front of the showrooms is full of potholes with no trace of bitumen at several places, making one wonder whether you have gone off road.

While talking about the condition of the rear road, Area Councillor, Maheshinder Singh, when contacted, said, “I agree that this is a very old issue. From Sector 17 to 44, the road condition is very bad.

The road was recarpeted a number of times but it doesn’t last due to an engineering defect. I got elected in 2017 and immediately took up the issue with the engineering team and we called in technical

consultants.

We found out that the compactions were missing, which meant that we have to tear down and rebuilt the road. But the outbreak of Covid-19 and an extended rainy season has delayed the work.”

Maheshinder also added that the Chandigarh Municipal Council had cleared a sum of Rs 1.5 crore for repairing both the roads as well.

Commenting on the delay, Maheshinder said, “For laying it well, we had to dig up the road up to six to seven feet. However, it is a functional market so we cannot shut it out totally. That is the primary reason why the work in the area has progressed at such a slow pace.”

However, the councillor have now assured that with elections coming around the corner, the work will pick up pace.

“By mid-December, both the roads will be recarpeted by the contractors. Almost 90 per cent of the rear road will be completely relaid”, the councillor said.