On lines of NCC, Haryana to launch Student Police Cadet project with 6,000 students

On the lines of National Cadet Corps (NCC), the Haryana government will launch a Student Police Cadet (SPC) project across the State. Around 6,000 school students will take an oath of responsibility in the presence of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at a function in Gurugram on July 21.

“This project aims at inculcating civic consciousness, social commitment and a sense of purpose among students, besides inspiring them to fight against social evils. It will also encourage them to develop love for nature, uphold values, maintaining discipline and respect for law and order thereby contributing in nation building”, a state government spokesperson said.

As per the SPC project guidelines, students from Class VIII and XI shall be familiarized with the working of police, department of home, education, transport, forest and local administration. The students shall also be imparted training regarding steps to be taken in different circumstances in case of any exigencies. Not only this, they shall also be made more committed towards family, community and environment and will be encouraged to fight drug-abuse and other social evils in the society.

“Aim of this project was to make the youth of the state accountable to social system and familiarize them with policing system. In 2006 in Kerala, the city police in Kochi had started a campaign with 400 students of 30 schools under which the students were apprised about policing system through discussion on community issues. Thereafter, keeping in view the interest of students and their desire, it was started as an experiment and the capability of such trained students was utilised for crowd management in Kozhikode in January 2010. Later, on August 2, 2010, the project was started with 11,000 students of 127 schools”, the spokesperson said.

