On lines of Delhi, Punjab to soon set up wellness centres

Starting the process to set up Urban Wellness Centres in urban and semi-urban areas on the lines of Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government has asked its MLAs and halqa incharges to identify four buildings in each area to set up these wellness centres.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla has asked the party MLAs and leaders to look for buildings such as community centres that could be used by the Health Department and Wellness Centres could be set up on these.

“The government will be utilising the pubic buildings. While the urban and semi urban areas will be providing the buildings, the rest of the infrastructure including machines, laboratories would be provided by the department. Doctors would also be posted there. If there are no buildings available, we are open to take these on rent. If the building is chosen, then half the work is done,” a functionary of the government told The Indian Express.

The party plans to start the process rolling in two months time. By then, it would be able to present its annual budget also and set aside funds under the health head. These funds would be used in providing the infrastructure. Dr Singla had a meeting with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday morning before the CM left for Mandi, where he jointly led a road show along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The party government wants to replicate the Delhi model of healthcare, where the AAP has set up mohalla clinics across the state. “The party has the model ready. It would not require much time to replicate it,” said the functionary.

The plan is to have these wellness centres in urban and semi-urban areas as the rural areas already have dispensaries. The availability of doctors is an issue but the government would want to sort that issue also.

Kejriwal, in his pre poll promise, had announced a “health guarantee” for the residents of the state if AAP came to power. Among his offers were free health benefits across the state, treatment at which he had promised would be on par with private healthcare. He also said that similar to Delhi, all medicines, tests, treatments, and operations would be free of cost if his party came to power in the state.