On leave after change of guard, DGP Dinkar Gupta named PPHC chairperson

The Punjab government Monday transferred DGP Dinkar Gupta, the state police chief who had proceeded on leave following change of guard in state, as chairperson of Punjab Police Housing Corporation (PPHC).

The 1987-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer had proceeded on leave after Charanjit Singh Channi replaced Capt Amarinder Singh as the chief minister. Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, a 1988-batch officer, was later appointed as acting DGP of Punjab after Gupta went on leave.

An order by Punjab government to transfer Gupta also read that Sahota, who is Special DGP Armed Battalions, “shall also look after the work of DGP, Punjab” in addition to his present duties “until a fresh appointment is made”.

State Congress chief Navjot Sidhu had objected to appointment of Sahota as acting DGP and had tendered his resignation from the post, while also flagging a few other issues, including the appointment of AG APS Deol.

Subsequently, after meetings between Channi and Sidhu and other senior Congress leaders, the state government sent a panel of 10 names to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to select new police chief. As per the prescribed procedure, the UPSC will shortlist three, leaving it at the discretion of the state government to appoint one police chief. The panel of candidates sent to UPSC includes the name of 1986-batch IPS officer Sidharth Chattopadhyaya. Sidhu is believed to be pushing Chattopadhyaya’s appointment to the top post.

The other officers whose names have been sent to UPSC are Dinkar Gupta, two more 1987-batch IPS officers MK Tiwari and V K Bhawra, three 1988-batch officers Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, Rohit Choudhary and Prabodh Kumar, two 1989-batch officers Sanjeev Kalra and Parag Jain and 1991-batch officer BK Uppal. MK Tiwari, who was chairman-cum-managing director of PPHC, has been posted as PPHC managing director after Gupta’s appointment as PPHC chairperson.